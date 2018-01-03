Jacks Dominate Omaha behind Guebert
BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team made seven 3-point field goals in the third quarter on its way to recording an 89-64 win over Omaha in its The Summit League opener before 1,523 fans at Frost Arena.
Junior guard Madison Guebert, who scored a game- and season-high 25 points, led the Jackrabbits, now 11-4 and 1-0. She recorded 13 of her points in the third quarter. Guebert and freshman forward Myah Selland each made two 3-point field goals in that period.
Selland scored 13 points while senior forward Ellie Thompson added 11 points.
Omaha, now 8-6, 0-2, was led by Amber Vidal’s 22 points. Courtney Vaccher added 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Jackrabbits had a 21-14 lead after the first quarter. Thompson scored seven of the Jacks’ first nine points. Omaha responded by making five of six 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 40-38 lead. The Mavericks made seven 3-pointers in the first half.
State then erupted for 30 third-quarter points to take control of the contest. Thompson gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good when she made a layup with 6:11 to play in the third quarter for a 45-44 lead. A conventional three-point play by Guebert with 1:29 left in the quarter gave SDSU a 62-50 lead. Selland and sophomore guard Rylie Cascio Jensen sank back-to-back 3-pointers for the 68-54 lead after 30 minutes.
Turning Point
State closed the third quarter making five consecutive 3-point field goals while not allowing a 3-pointer.
Notes
- South Dakota State won its seventh consecutive Summit League opener and extended its home win streak against league members to 15.
- In six career games against Omaha, Guebert has scored 100 points, including three games scoring 20-or-more points.
- Miller tallied six points tonight, moving past Kerri Young (2013-16) and Laurie Kruse (1987-90) for 14th on the all-time scoring list. She now has 1,373 points.
- Ellie Thompson moved closer to 33rd on the all-time scoring chart, recording 11 points this evening. She now has 1,089 points.
- Guebert scored 25 points tonight, giving her 1,072 career points. She is now 35th in career scoring.
Up Next
South Dakota State hosts longtime rival North Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday.