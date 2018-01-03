Jacks Dominate Omaha behind Guebert

Jacks Dominate Omaha behind Guebert

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team made seven 3-point field goals in the third quarter on its way to recording an 89-64 win over Omaha in its The Summit League opener before 1,523 fans at Frost Arena.

Junior guard Madison Guebert, who scored a game- and season-high 25 points, led the Jackrabbits, now 11-4 and 1-0. She recorded 13 of her points in the third quarter. Guebert and freshman forward Myah Selland each made two 3-point field goals in that period.

Selland scored 13 points while senior forward Ellie Thompson added 11 points.

Omaha, now 8-6, 0-2, was led by Amber Vidal’s 22 points. Courtney Vaccher added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits had a 21-14 lead after the first quarter. Thompson scored seven of the Jacks’ first nine points. Omaha responded by making five of six 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 40-38 lead. The Mavericks made seven 3-pointers in the first half.

State then erupted for 30 third-quarter points to take control of the contest. Thompson gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good when she made a layup with 6:11 to play in the third quarter for a 45-44 lead. A conventional three-point play by Guebert with 1:29 left in the quarter gave SDSU a 62-50 lead. Selland and sophomore guard Rylie Cascio Jensen sank back-to-back 3-pointers for the 68-54 lead after 30 minutes.

Turning Point

State closed the third quarter making five consecutive 3-point field goals while not allowing a 3-pointer.

Notes

South Dakota State won its seventh consecutive Summit League opener and extended its home win streak against league members to 15.

In six career games against Omaha, Guebert has scored 100 points, including three games scoring 20-or-more points.

Miller tallied six points tonight, moving past Kerri Young (2013-16) and Laurie Kruse (1987-90) for 14th on the all-time scoring list. She now has 1,373 points.

Ellie Thompson moved closer to 33 rd on the all-time scoring chart, recording 11 points this evening. She now has 1,089 points.

on the all-time scoring chart, recording 11 points this evening. She now has 1,089 points. Guebert scored 25 points tonight, giving her 1,072 career points. She is now 35th in career scoring.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts longtime rival North Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday.