Lawyer: Iowa Woman Drops Gender Bias Case Against Trump Campaign

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A former organizer for Donald Trump in Iowa who filed a complaint accusing his presidential campaign of gender discrimination has decided not to pursue a lawsuit.

Elizabeth Mae Davidson received a right-to-sue letter from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a requirement before suing an employer for alleged discrimination. But attorney Dorothy O’Brien says Davidson is no longer interested in pursuing the case and will not file suit.

Davidson filed the complaint in January 2016, days before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. She alleged that male employees were given more opportunities and higher pay than female workers. She also accused Trump of commenting on her looks, saying he told her and another volunteer in the summer of 2015, “You guys could do a lot of damage.” Trump denied making that remark.