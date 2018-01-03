Officials Notifying Kin Of Dead Woman Found After Car Chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says authorities are notifying the family of a woman whose body was found in an SUV stopped after a high-speed chase in South Dakota.

Jackley says he hopes officials can release the woman’s identity Wednesday.

Highway Patrol officials allegedly found the body wrapped in a blanket Monday after the chase with a drunken driver from California. Jackley says state authorities are investigating the woman’s death with California officials.

A court complaint says 30-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen, of Santa Cruz, faces charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving.

Jackley’s office says a Highway Patrol trooper on Monday observed Lommen driving over 100 mph on I-90 in western South Dakota.

Authorities say the vehicle he was driving eventually came to rest in a ditch after officials used spike strips, and Lommen was arrested.