Oppold’s Game-Winning 3 for SFC

Oppold's Game-Winning 3 for SFC

Tuesday night the Chargers of SF Christian beat O’Gorman 67-66 in overtime. We had highlights on the 10pm sportscast, but not the game-winning shot. Koln Oppold hit a 3 from long range with 3 seconds left in the extra session for the win to keep SFC unbeaten at 5-0.