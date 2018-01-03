Powerball And Mega Millions Top $400 Million

SIOUX EMPIRE- Picture this, the numbers you have on your lottery ticket are being drawn one-by-one, and you see that you’ve won over $400 Million. Think of the euphoria you would feel.

Well, that is going to be someone eventually, but who knows when that will be? All we know is that tons of people across the Sioux Empire are wanting a piece of that, very large, pie.

Citizens have been flocking to the gas stations to pick up their tickets, and even though your odds of winning are about 1 in 305 million, you still have hope that when the printer sounds and the clerk tears your ticket, that you have the winning numbers.

The current Powerball jackpot sits at $460 million, with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $418 million, with drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This is the first time in history that both these lotteries have surpassed the $400 million mark, together, at the same time. Mega Millions gives you higher chance to win, and jackpots happen fairly often. Considering how rare this event is, that is what has the people of the Sioux Empire so excited to play, and many for the first time.

What would you do with all that money? “travel….go around….you know, buy a ferrari or whatever. ‘so that’s the one big purchase you would make is the ferrari.’ Maybe multiple ones I don’t know….thats a lot of money”, Jaren Bui of Hy-Vee gas said. Before the fun cars, Jaren says that he would help take care of his family.