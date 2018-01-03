Samaritan’s Feet Distributes First Shoes of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nonprofit organization, Samaritan’s Feet held the first shoe distribution of the year at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House for their 2018 National Day of Service Campaign in Sioux Falls.

Three hundred people received not only new shoes, but something a little more personal. Buckets of soapy water and towels were supplied to volunteers to wash the guests feet. People were also provided a clean pair of socks with their shoes.

“They know that we’ll wash their feet, but it’s hard to gauge what the impact is, so a lot of times at our events you’ll see, you’ll see hugging and crying and just people are overwhelmed by the fact that somebody cared about them,” Denise Blomberg, Samaritan’s Feet Regional Director of Operations said.

Each year the campaign is held in January around Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor Dr. King’s dream of opportunity for all.

During their 2018 campaign they will supply shoes to eleven thousand adults and children across the country. They’ll have over two thousand volunteers in 22 different countries in 14 states.

Last year the organization received a three year grant totaling to three hundred thousand dollars from the Corporation for National and Community Services as well as a matched amount from Sanford Health to help those in need.

“We anticipate that this joyful spirit of doing for others will be contagious and spread far beyond our events in January,” Manny Ohonme, CEO and Co-Founder of Samaritan’s Feet said.

After their stop on Dec. 3 in Sioux Falls, Samaritan’s feet will have handed out thirteen thousand shoes in seven cities in South Dakota during the six years they’ve organized events in the state.