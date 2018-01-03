Sioux Empire Boys & Girls Clubs Kick Off New “Around The Table” Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With busy schedules, sitting down at the dinner table is the only time that some families get to spend together. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire wants to make tables more of a special symbol for children.

They are kicking off 2018 with a new “Around the Table” initiative. Billy Mawhiney with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire says many of their current programs will now be centered around the table.

They will have family style meals for younger children where they sit around the table to talk about healthy food choices and there will be discussions about teenage topics, like body image, for the older kids.

“I think a lot of us grew up around the dinner table. Whether that was the connecting for dinner, whether that was connecting where we did our homework, whether we have meaningful conversations or holidays around the table. We want to take that philosophy and move it to our programs,” said Mawhiney.

They hope families will take this “Around the Table” philosophy home with them. Mawhiney says the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire services 1,500 children every day.