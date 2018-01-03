The Importance of Giving Kids a Break from Technology

Boys & Girls Club launches new social media detox program, "Around the Table"

Billy Mawhiney and Caitlin Hoffman, both with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, talk about a new initiative for 2018 called “Around the Table”. Club officials say it’s become all too apparent how addicted to their phones kids have become and there are definitely downsides to the trend. Their goal is to help teach them the interpersonal skills they need to really remain connected to family and friends and to succeed in life.