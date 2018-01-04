40,000 Pounds Of Potatoes Given Away To Those In Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 40,000 pounds of potatoes are being given away to those in need in Sioux Falls.

Organizers from Faith Temple Church say hundreds of people came to the Nordstrom Johnson building at the fairgrounds to take potatoes by the box, the bag, and even by tub-full. The church also donated bread and sweets.

This is a two-part giveaway, tomorrow they will have other food to distribute starting at 4 p.m.,also at the fairgrounds.

“It feeds a lot of people and a lot of people that are struggling come but often times the people that come to get food they take it to their homes or they take it to their neighborhoods and share,” said Faith Temple Pastor Jeff Hayes.

Today people were encouraged to take plenty of potatoes, so they can give them to friends, neighbors or other community members in need.