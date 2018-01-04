Arrest Made After Sioux Falls Home Struck By Gunfire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with a home being struck by gunfire.

It happened in the 7500 block of West 15th Street in the early morning hours of November 22nd. A home was hit by two bullets after an argument between the resident of the home and his girlfriend, Bailey Davidson.

Police say following the argument, 23-year-old Clinton Lafleur allegedly drove to the home with a 15-year-old boy, handed him a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and watched him fire two shots into the house.

Police say Lafleur also called the victim that night, threatening to “slit his throat” if he kept contacting Davidson and that he “wasn’t afraid to go to prison.”

Lafleur is facing charges for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and aggravated assault.