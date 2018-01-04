Augie Wrestlers Beat Northern 36-6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team (6-2, 1-0 NSIC) started 2018 off on the right foot with a 36-6 victory over Northern State (1-4, 0-1 NSIC) at the Elmen Center on Thursday night.

The Vikings started off strong with a pair of bonus point victories, but senior Lane Lettau put an exclamation point on the dual with a fall at heavyweight. Lettau ended the match in a blur with a pin of Justice Horn in nine seconds, which broke the school record for the quickest pin.

Brandon Carroll got the Vikings off to a hot start at 125 pounds, with a commanding tech fall over Jay Maxville, 18-3. Carroll raced out to a 10-1 after the first period and finished strong in the third period with a trio of takedowns to secure the tech fall.

After 125, Jebben Keyes got a forfeit at 133 and Austin Jordan picked up a 9-1 major decision over Griffin Hieb at 141 pounds, giving the Vikings a 15-0 lead through three matches.

At 149, birthday boy Oscar Ramirez Jr. earned an 11-5 decision over Josh Moore. At the intermission the Vikings held an 18-3 lead.

After intermission, Regan Bye received a forfeit win at 165 and the Vikings earned a pair of decision following in the next two matches. Lukas Poloncic earned a 5-2 decision at 174 and Aero Amo picked up a 4-3 decision at 184.

Next Up

Augustana will have next week off before continuing its NSIC schedule with a home matchup against SMSU. The Vikings will take on the Mustangs on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Elmen Center.