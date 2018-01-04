Cold Temperatures Won’t Hurt South Dakota Youth Goose Hunt

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Organizers of an annual youth goose hunt in central South Dakota say frigid weather won’t put a damper on the weekend event.

Organizer Sam Koenecke tells the Pierre Capital Journal that up to 100 young hunters will be taking the field this weekend for the 28th year of the Central South Dakota Youth Goose Hunt in the Pierre area.

Some organizers were concerned that the area’s bitter cold will drive the thousands of geese normally found on the Missouri River further south.

Koenecke says it’s supposed to warm up to a high temperature of 30 degrees for the hunt on Saturday and Sunday. He says those relatively warm temperatures will encourage the geese that stayed in the area to start moving again.