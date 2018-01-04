County Commissioner Gets New Trial On Ordinance Violation

Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pennington County commissioner convicted of violating a county zoning ordinance has been granted a new trial.

Seventy-seven-year-old George Ferebee disagrees with government oversight of septic systems. A magistrate court judge last September found him guilty of maintaining on his rural Hill City property a septic system that lacked an operating permit. Ferebee was fined $200.

Ferebee had fought the charge for two years, and he appealed his conviction. The Rapid City Journal reports that he has been granted a two-day trial in circuit court in May.

