Garretson Wrestlers Edge Parker

Garretson Wrestlers Edge Parker

GARRETSON, SD…The garretson Blue Dragons hosted a quad Thursday night with Howard, M-C-M and Parker all in town. In the Garretson-Parker match the Blue Dragons prevailed 42-34. Jack Konechne (182 lbs.) and Keaton Wagner (22o lbs.) had big pins down the stretch for Garretson. Freshman Parker Eldeen won with a pin at 152 lbs. for the Pheasants.