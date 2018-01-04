Harrisburg, Sioux Valley and Parker win in Boys Hoops

HARRISBURG and SALEM, SD…It was a busy night in boys hoops Thursday. In the premier match-up The Harrisburg Tigers improved to 5-0 with a 75-54 win over the Yankton Bucks. Matthew Mors scored a game high 23 for the Bucks, but the Tigers pulled away in the second half to improve to 5-0. Brady Van Holland with 17 and Nick Hoyt with 16 points led the way for the Tigers.

In the Big East Tournament in Salem, the Sioux Valley Cossacks trailed after a quarter to M-C-M. But they rallied behind the Trevors (Olson/Hanson) who each scored 16 in the 73-34 win to improve to 7-1. Parker won the first game over Garretson after trailing the Blue Dragons at half as Trevor Fiegen scored 16. But Camden Bialas took over. He scored 29 point (14 of 18 FG’s)s and the Pheasants dominated the 2nd half for a 59-39 win, their 4th in 5 games.