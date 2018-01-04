Harrisburg Teacher Surprised With Prestigious Award At School Assembly

HARRISBURG, S.D. – It was a secret kept from the entire school and a surprise of a lifetime for one Sioux Empire teacher.

She didn’t realize she would be the center of attention at Harrisburg South Middle School today. Math teacher Carla Diede was announced the winner of the Milken Award, also known as the Oscars of teaching.

Students and staff thought the assembly was called because South Dakota Secretary of Education Don Kirkegaard was paying a visit, but he was actually there to help present the award.

Diede also received a $25,000 check, which she can spend however she chooses.

“It’s not the easiest thing in the world to do and that’s okay because the rewards you reap are so much greater. i get to come to school each day and start a fresh new day and see the smiling kids faces and ignite passions in them,” said Diede.

Diede is one of 44 people in the country to win and the only one in South Dakota this year.