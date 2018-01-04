Jackley’s Gubernatorial Campaign Raises $1M In 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today his campaign has reached a record fundraising level in the governor’s race.

His campaign office says they raised over $1M in 2017, which breaks the single-year record for money raised by a gubernatorial campaign in a primary. The second highest was fundraised by current Governor Dennis Daugaard in 2013, at about $880,000.

Jackley says over 90 percent of contributions have come from South Dakotans.

He faces U.S. Representative Kristi Noem, former state legislator Lora Hubbel and Terry Lafleur in the Republican primary.