Jacks were Dauminating at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — Mike Daum scored 37 points, Reed Tellinghuisen added 22 and the South Dakota State men’s basketball team claimed an 87-80 road win Wednesday evening, taking down North Dakota State in its Summit League opener.

SDSU (13-5, 1-0 Summit League) shot over 50 percent for the fourth straight game, hitting 29-of-57 from the field with seven 3-pointers. The Jacks cleaned up at the charity stripe, draining 22-of-25 free throws.

Daum added 15 rebounds en route to a monster double-double, hitting all 16 of his free throw attempts over 33 minutes.

Tellinghuisen buried 9-of-13 field goals and four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high in points.

Tevin King rounded out the trio of double figure scorers, finishing with 10 and a pair of assists.

NDSU (8-7, 0-1) shot 40 percent as a team and hit 10 3-pointers. Paul Miller led the Bison with 36 points.

Momentum swings provided four ties and four lead changes in the opening 20 minutes, with SDSU falling behind as many as 11 midway through before charging back to take the lead late in the half.

Even at 14 after a King layup at 14:28, the Jackrabbits saw North Dakota State go on a 13-2 run over the next four minutes to open up a double-digit lead. From there, SDSU began its climb back and cut it to four (31-27) on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Daum with six minutes left.

Tellinghuisen hit a 3-pointer at 4:32 to make it a two-point game (34-32), and carried the Jacks into the break by scoring all but two of their final 16 points, providing a 3-pointer at 1:04 that put SDSU in the lead (43-41) to complete a 7-1 burst.

The teams traded buckets in the final minute of the half, and although the Jacks took a two-point lead with six seconds left, a foul on the defensive end allowed NDSU to hit three free throws and send SDSU to the half behind, 46-45.

The back-and-forth action continued early in the second before SDSU broke out on a 17-4 rally to create breathing room, leading 64-55 at 13:48. The lead reached double figures (68-57) moments later on a Daum jumper, and the Jacks led by as many as 13 on the night.

NDSU stayed within striking distance the rest of the way, but the Jacks continued to hit shots, limiting any Bison runs while closing out the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 102-117 in the all-time series with North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits are 6-5 in Summit League openers.

Reed Tellinghuisen started his 110th career game, moving into a tie with Jordan Dykstra (2010-14) for sixth place in the Jackrabbit record book. He also became the eighth Jackrabbit to log more than 3,500 minutes at SDSU and appeared in his 122nd game, matching Kai Williams (2006-10) and Troy Bouman (1990-94) for 10th most in SDSU history.

Reed Tellinghuisen now has 230 career 3-pointers, moving him past Chad White (2009-14; 299) for the No. 3 spot at SDSU.

Mike Daum recorded his eighth 35-point double-double (five more than another other player since 2010) and ninth 30-point double-doubles, breaking a tie with Doug McDermott for most in the NCAA over the last eight seasons. He also had three 35-point, 15-rebound games, more than any other player in that span.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 22nd on the Jackrabbit scoring chart with 1,250 career points, passing Chad White (1,234).

Tevin King reached double figures for the 8th time this season.

Mike Daum recorded his 18th career double-double and 18th game with 30 or more points.

Reed Tellinghuisen broke the 20-point barrier for the fourth time in his career.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues Summit League play Saturday at Omaha. Tipoff from Baxter Arena is 7 p.m.