Lynx Edge Bobcats in Girls Hoops

In a battle of teams with one loss, the Brandon Valley Lynx prevailed Thursday night on their home floor with a 56-50 win over Brookings. Michaela Jewett had a game high 23 for the Bobcats, but the Lynx improved to 5-1 as Danica Kocher scored 18 and Trinity Law 13.