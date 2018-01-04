Police Searching For Super 8 Armed Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Sioux Falls hotel Thursday night.

Authorities said the man walked into the Super 8 on W. 41st St. just before 7 p.m., showed a handgun to an employee and demanded money.

He left with cash and was last seen running west from the hotel. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a 5’8’’ black male. He was wearing a dark green winter jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.