Police Searching For Super 8 Armed Robbery Suspect
SIOUX FALLS – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Sioux Falls hotel Thursday night.
Authorities said the man walked into the Super 8 on W. 41st St. just before 7 p.m., showed a handgun to an employee and demanded money.
He left with cash and was last seen running west from the hotel. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a 5’8’’ black male. He was wearing a dark green winter jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.