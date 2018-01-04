Scoreboard Thursday, January 4th

Scoreboard Thursday, January 4th
Women’s Basketball

South Dakota 82, Western Illinois 58 *Duffy 21 pts./9 reb.

College Wrestling

Augustana 36, Northern 6

H.S. Wrestling

Garretson 42, Parker 34
O’Gorman 50, Washington 27
Chamberlain 63, Todd County 14
Mitchell 78, Todd County 12
Mitchell 52, Chamberlain 23

NHL

Wild 6, Buffalo 2 *Nino hat trick

World Junior Hockey Championships
Semifinals @ Buffalo

Sweden 4, Team USA 2 *Kieffer Bellows 7th goal of tourney

Gymnastics

Madison 137. 15, O’Gorman 135.05 *Jennis Goles (M) 36.7

Huron Triangular

Watertown 143.0, Huron 128.45, Britton-Hecla 117. 85 *Myah Morris (W) 36.85

Boys Basketball

Bowman County, N.D. 60, Harding County 56

Corsica/Stickney 55, Platte-Geddes 46

Crawford, Neb. 64, Edgemont 32

Dell Rapids 55, Beresford 26

Douglas 49, St. Thomas More 45

Ethan 66, Avon 44

Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Centerville 35

Harrisburg 75, Yankton 54

Hill City 59, Custer 37

Kimball/White Lake 56, Hanson 52

Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 40

Newell 47, Sundance, Wyo. 45

Oelrichs def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit

Rapid City Christian 66, Wall 34

Rock Valley, Iowa 56, Lennox 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Watertown 52

Sully Buttes 86, Highmore-Harrold 62

Timber Lake 68, Edmunds Central 23

Upton, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 29

Wakpala 81, Tiospaye Topa 37

Warner 49, Ipswich 44

Webster 56, Deuel 55

Wessington Springs 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Winnebago, Neb. 69, Dakota Valley 68

Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Baltic 44, Chester 42

Flandreau 66, Howard 25

Parker 59, Garretson 39

Sioux Valley 73, McCook Central/Montrose 34

CNOS Classic
Winnebago, Neb. 69, Dakota Valley 68

Girls Basketball

Arlington 46, Estelline 22

Avon 51, Ethan 46

Bison 35, Takini 28

Burke/South Central 47, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Castlewood 62, Clark/Willow Lake 23

Crow Creek 63, Chamberlain 33

Dakota Valley 67, Tea Area 44

Dell Rapids 54, Beresford 44

DeSmet 55, Colman-Egan 10

Deubrook 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Edgemont 32, Crawford, Neb. 29

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11

Faulkton 58, Herreid/Selby Area 55

Florence/Henry 49, Wilmot 48

Freeman 71, Bridgewater-Emery 63

Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Centerville 35

Gregory 53, Lyman 52, OT

Harrisburg 55, Yankton 30

Heart River, N.D. 52, Harding County 21

Hill City 46, Custer 40

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Northwestern 40

Kimball/White Lake 56, Colome 34

Lake Preston 55, Hendricks, Minn. 38

Lead-Deadwood 52, Upton, Wyo. 21

Lennox 61, Rock Valley, Iowa 52

Little Wound 72, Kadoka Area 61

McLaughlin 61, Stanley County 32

Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 11

Miller 42, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Philip 34, New Underwood 27

Potter County 59, Dupree 40

Sioux County, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 44

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canistota 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

Timber Lake 68, Edmunds Central 29

Tiospaye Topa 82, Wakpala 63

Tri-Valley 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Bon Homme 36

Vermillion 57, Canton 29

Wall 38, Rapid City Christian 15

Wessington Springs 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

West Central 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

White River 55, Marty Indian 53

Winner 65, Todd County 56

Wolsey-Wessington 48, James Valley Christian 35

 

 

