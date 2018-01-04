Scoreboard Thursday, January 4th
Scoreboard Thursday, January 4th
Scoreboard Thursday, January 4th
Women’s Basketball
South Dakota 82, Western Illinois 58 *Duffy 21 pts./9 reb.
College Wrestling
Augustana 36, Northern 6
H.S. Wrestling
Garretson 42, Parker 34
O’Gorman 50, Washington 27
Chamberlain 63, Todd County 14
Mitchell 78, Todd County 12
Mitchell 52, Chamberlain 23
NHL
Wild 6, Buffalo 2 *Nino hat trick
World Junior Hockey Championships
Semifinals @ Buffalo
Sweden 4, Team USA 2 *Kieffer Bellows 7th goal of tourney
Gymnastics
Madison 137. 15, O’Gorman 135.05 *Jennis Goles (M) 36.7
Huron Triangular
Watertown 143.0, Huron 128.45, Britton-Hecla 117. 85 *Myah Morris (W) 36.85
Boys Basketball
Bowman County, N.D. 60, Harding County 56
Corsica/Stickney 55, Platte-Geddes 46
Crawford, Neb. 64, Edgemont 32
Dell Rapids 55, Beresford 26
Douglas 49, St. Thomas More 45
Ethan 66, Avon 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Centerville 35
Harrisburg 75, Yankton 54
Hill City 59, Custer 37
Kimball/White Lake 56, Hanson 52
Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 40
Newell 47, Sundance, Wyo. 45
Oelrichs def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit
Rapid City Christian 66, Wall 34
Rock Valley, Iowa 56, Lennox 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Watertown 52
Sully Buttes 86, Highmore-Harrold 62
Timber Lake 68, Edmunds Central 23
Upton, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 29
Wakpala 81, Tiospaye Topa 37
Warner 49, Ipswich 44
Webster 56, Deuel 55
Wessington Springs 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Winnebago, Neb. 69, Dakota Valley 68
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Baltic 44, Chester 42
Flandreau 66, Howard 25
Parker 59, Garretson 39
Sioux Valley 73, McCook Central/Montrose 34
CNOS Classic
Winnebago, Neb. 69, Dakota Valley 68
Girls Basketball
Arlington 46, Estelline 22
Avon 51, Ethan 46
Bison 35, Takini 28
Burke/South Central 47, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Castlewood 62, Clark/Willow Lake 23
Crow Creek 63, Chamberlain 33
Dakota Valley 67, Tea Area 44
Dell Rapids 54, Beresford 44
DeSmet 55, Colman-Egan 10
Deubrook 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Edgemont 32, Crawford, Neb. 29
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11
Faulkton 58, Herreid/Selby Area 55
Florence/Henry 49, Wilmot 48
Freeman 71, Bridgewater-Emery 63
Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Centerville 35
Gregory 53, Lyman 52, OT
Harrisburg 55, Yankton 30
Heart River, N.D. 52, Harding County 21
Hill City 46, Custer 40
Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Northwestern 40
Kimball/White Lake 56, Colome 34
Lake Preston 55, Hendricks, Minn. 38
Lead-Deadwood 52, Upton, Wyo. 21
Lennox 61, Rock Valley, Iowa 52
Little Wound 72, Kadoka Area 61
McLaughlin 61, Stanley County 32
Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 11
Miller 42, Mobridge-Pollock 20
Philip 34, New Underwood 27
Potter County 59, Dupree 40
Sioux County, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 44
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canistota 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Timber Lake 68, Edmunds Central 29
Tiospaye Topa 82, Wakpala 63
Tri-Valley 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Bon Homme 36
Vermillion 57, Canton 29
Wall 38, Rapid City Christian 15
Wessington Springs 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
West Central 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
White River 55, Marty Indian 53
Winner 65, Todd County 56
Wolsey-Wessington 48, James Valley Christian 35