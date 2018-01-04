Sentencing Hearing for Man Accused of Killing Wife

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man who stabbed his wife to death expected to learn his fate on Thursday.

However after hours of discussion the sentencing hearing has been extended.

Law enforcement officials testified on behalf of the state asking for a life sentence of Irving Jumping Eagle. The 44-year old plead guilty in September to first degree manslaughter of his wife Alicia Jumping Eagle.

She died last April from 25 stab wounds to the chest, head and extremities with the deepest measuring 3 1/2 inches in the chest.

The courtroom was emotional as images of Alicha’s stab wounds and a sample of the crime scene were displayed. The victim’s older sister and brother both gave statements.

“This takes my breath away. I was supposed to protect her. She must have been so scared knowing the man she loved was stabbing her to death. Irving has given us a life sentence and I hope you give him his,” said Katie Lovstad.

After nearly five hours Judge Mark Salter tabled the hearing citing a need to hear about additional evidence. He says he didn’t want to put the attorneys on the clock.

The conclusion of the sentencing hearing is set for Monday morning.