New Charges For Brandon Mom, Son Accused In Shootings

ROCK RAPIDS, IA – There are new charges tonight against a Brandon woman and her teenage son, these coming from across state lines.

Police believe the mother and son are responsible for a pair for drive by shootings in Northwest Iowa.

A search of Artis Kattenberg’s home in Brandon found a cache of weapons ammunition and tactical gear that put police on high alert.

Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says he imagines after Kattenberg faces charges in South Dakota, she’ll be extradited to Iowa to face new charges, but that’s the district attorney’s call.

It took police on both sides of state lines a few weeks to connect the dots. When there were two shootings one in Rock Rapids and the other in Rock Valley, two quiet towns just thirty minutes apart, police became suspicious.

“We don’t have a lot of shootings in in Lyon or Sioux counties so when one happens in Lyon county and a few days later, another happens in Sioux County, it’s well worth a call and sharing notes to say ‘something’s different. Something’s going on. We need to figure out what it is,’” said Vander Stoep.

Authorities got to talking to see what the two homes targeted had in common and realized the people that lived in each home both attended the Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, a familiar place to Artis Kattenberg. Kattenberg and her teenage son used to regularly attend church there. Then, Kattenberg received a letter in December from the church, explaining that Kattenberg and her son were no longer welcome there after the family allegedly brought weapons to church.

“There’s a juvenile involved too,” said Vander Stoep. “We believe the juvenile is the one that was actually doing the shooting.”

Police in both states are charging her teenage son as well. He is currently incarcerated in South Dakota.

For now, police find comfort in knowing that no one was home during the shootings.

“Who’s to say what they were going to do with all of those guns?” said Vander Stoep. “Looking at the guns they had and the safety vests they had, it sure looks like something bad was coming down.”

The Lyon County Sheriff has filed new charges against Kattenberg for second degree aiding and abetting criminal mischief, contributing to the deliquency of a minor, and reckless use of a firearm.

Her teenage son is also facing new charges of second degree criminal mischief and reckless use of a firearm.