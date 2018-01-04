South Dakota Activates “Blue Alert” System

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Thursday, that the state has added the Blue Alert system to their statewide notification systems.

The Blue Alert will be activated whenever a suspect at large has killed or caused serious injury to a law enforcement officer or it an officer has been abducted or is missing.

“Anyone who seriously harms or kills law enforcement officers in the line of duty poses danger to all”, said Jackley. “The Blue Alert system will allow quick distribution regarding safety information and details about a subject to the citizens in the State.”

The Blue Alert system will use the existing Amber Alert system to broadcast warnings.