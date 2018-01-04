Most Of South Dakota Winter Wheat Crop Holding Up Well

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Most of South Dakota’s winter wheat crop appears to be holding up fairly well to winter so far.

The monthly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department shows about two-thirds of the crop in fair, good or excellent condition.

Soil moisture is still showing the effects of last summer’s prolonged drought. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated only 47 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 44 percent in those categories.