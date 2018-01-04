Out-Of-State Money Ban For Initiatives To Appear On Ballot

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s chief elections official has cleared a measure that would ban out-of-state fundraising for citizens’ initiatives to appear on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ office said Thursday the ballot question will be named Initiated Measure 24. The measure’s approval could be challenged.

The initiative would prohibit contributions to ballot question committees from nonresidents, out-of-state political committees and entities that haven’t filed with the Secretary of State’s office for the preceding four years.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson’s measure comes after out-of-state donors pumped over $10 million into campaigns for or against South Dakota questions during the 2016 election cycle.

Backers needed nearly 14,000 valid signatures for the initiative to go before voters. Supporters turned in roughly 18,000 signatures, and a random sampling found about 81 percent were valid.