Supreme Court Upholds Ruling In McKennan Park House Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A massive home in the historic McKennan Park neighborhood in Sioux Falls will need some serious remodeling.

The South Dakota Supreme Court today upheld a 2016 court ruling that said the home needs to be brought in compliance with historic district and city regulations.

The home, built by, Joseph and Sarah Sapienza, is about eight feet too tall and stands too close to their next door neighbors. Those neighbors, Pierce and Barbara McDowell, filed the lawsuit in 2015.

The case will be sent back to the circuit court in 20 days for a judge to determine when changes need to be made.