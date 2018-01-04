Volunteers Sought to Help With Statewide Homeless Count

January 23 marks annual event to measure progress, needs

An annual statewide homeless count, which helps obtain funding to support those most vulnerable in our state, is scheduled for later this month in South Dakota.

Volunteers throughout the state are needed for the January 23rd event, hosted by the Housing for the Homeless Consortium, based out of Pierre. SDHHC is Data collected is an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA). Information collected is used to help policymakers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, increase public awareness of homelessness, and enhance system planning and responses.

The Point-In-Time homeless count is a critical source of annual data on homeless persons and families, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. Data from the annual PIT homeless count is used to measure homelessness on local, state, and national levels.

In a press release, SDHHC stated that to be effective, the state is divided into six-count areas. Coordinators and their areas are listed below. If you would like to be involved, you’re asked to contact the individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities.