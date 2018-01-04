Woman Accused Of Helping Slaying Suspect Set For Trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman accused of being an accomplice in a Rapid City slaying last fall has been scheduled for trial next month.

Authorities allege Cierra Walks helped 21-year-old Maricelo Garcia evade authorities after Garcia allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Clinton Farlee last October.

The Rapid City Journal reports Walks is scheduled for a four-day trial beginning Feb. 20. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted of being an accessory to a crime.

Garcia pleaded not guilty last November to first-degree murder. His trial hasn’t been scheduled.