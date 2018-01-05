2017 Building Permit Valuations In Spearfish Set City Record

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Building permit valuations in Spearfish in 2017 set a city record.

City building official Tom Paisley tells the Black Hills Pioneer that Spearfish issued 439 permits for building projects with a value of $52 million.

The previous record was in 2014, with 513 permits and a total valuation of about $49 million.

Permits are typically required for new buildings, additions, alterations and repairs. Paisley says that the city last year saw a “good balance” of residential and commercial projects.