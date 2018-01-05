Battery Sales Boom As Cold Temps Drain Them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- We are all getting tired of the cold that we have experienced over the last couple weeks. The people of the Sioux Empire are not the only ones getting tired of it.

Cars of the Sioux Empire are struggling as well. As those temperatures dipped to dangerous levels this last weekend, car batteries started to die left and right.

Temperatures and wind chills falling to near 45 below zero will cause your batteries to drain, and die. Even if it is a fairly new battery and its been working well for you.

“If it’s going to be 20 to 30 below it doesn’t matter how great the battery has been performing for you going into that. You’re probably going to want to do something a little extra to it”, Nick Kreger, general manager of Interstate batteries said. His Interstate store on 12th street saw record numbers on Tuesday, January 2nd, when it comes to number of batteries sold, and installations, so far in their ten years in Sioux Falls.

“I think we pretty much maxed out on how many we could get installed in a day, and how many we could sell. I know these racks behind me were empty by the end of the day, we were trying to keep it full”, Kreger said.

Around 200 people showed up on Tuesday and that meant Kreger and his crew struggled to keep up. Kreger mentions that this is the busiest period he has seen in his years selling and installing batteries.

There are ways to prevent this from happening:

Simply drive your car around, having it on and sitting idle is not enough to fully charge your battery.

If you do not have a chance to drive it, use a battery tender to help keep your battery charged, while off.

Utilize any source of heat, like a garage, if at all possible.

With temperatures making their way well above zero as of late, hopefully those car batteries of ours quit dying.

Interstate batteries is offering a free check of your battery levels, all winter long.