Billion Auto – Full Time Parts Driver

  Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.

Duties:
-Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors
-Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries
-Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up
-Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery
-Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups
-Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts
-Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed
-Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery
-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Wage: $10.10/hour

Requirements :
-Clean Driving Record
-Valid Driver’s License
-Ability to obtain a DOT medical card
Contact Information
  Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
  http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-parts-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1695

