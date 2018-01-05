Billion Auto – Full Time Parts Driver

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.

Duties:

-Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors

-Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries

-Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up

-Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery

-Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups

-Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts

-Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed

-Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Wage: $10.10/hour

Requirements :

-Clean Driving Record

-Valid Driver’s License

-Ability to obtain a DOT medical card