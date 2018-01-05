Burglar Found Sleeping By Man Checking On Neighbor’s House

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was found sleeping in a house he broke into by a neighbor.

Rory Watson was arrested on burglary, drug, and weapon charges. Police say a man was checking in on a neighbor’s house while they were away and found Watson sleeping. When police arrived they found Watson hiding in a closet with a shotgun.

Police say Watson is former drug offender and was illegally in possession of the shotgun. Police found meth and paraphernalia in his possession.

Police also found a stolen vehicle parked in the garage.

 

 

