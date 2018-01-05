Decline In New, Renewed Concealed Carry Permits In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota saw a steady decline in new and renewed concealed carry permits last year.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says there has been a significant decrease over the last 10 months. Between March and December they processed less than 15,000 permits.

That follows an all-time high in 2016, where they processed over 30,000 permits.

Krebs says despite the decline, South Dakota did reach a new record for active concealed carry permits last year.