Epic Beard Gets Jerry Rice’s Respect But Doesn’t Get Chris Streveler Walter Payton Award

USD Quarterback Finishes Runner Up, SDSU's Wieneke Gets Doris Robinson Scholar Athlete Award

FRISCO, TX — Chris Streveler had one of the best seasons in FCS history and one of the best beards NFL legend and Mississippi Valley State alum Jerry Rice has ever seen.

Yet he didn’t leave Frisco Texas with the Walter Payton Award.

The FCS’ version of the Heisman Trophy went, for a second straight year, to Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, who led the FCS in passing with more than 4800 yards. Streveler finished runner up in a close vote despite the 8th best offensive season in FCS history in which he passed for more than 4100 yards, ran for 720 and for 43 total touchdowns. Below are the final vote totals:

Voting Results

Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State: 40-19-16-15-6-360 Chris Streveler, QB, South Dakota: 36-16-8-5-12-290 Keelan Doww, WR, UC Davis: 10-11-14-19-15-189 Devlin Hodges, QB, Samford: 5-16-20-11-8-179 Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond: 14-5-10-19-8-166 Taryn Christion, QB, South Dakota State: 6-12-7-10-7-126 Dominick Bragalone, RB, Lehigh: 3-9-9-8-13-116 Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison: 7-6-8-8-7-106 Hayden Hildebrand, QB, Central Arkansas: 8-6-4-6-5-93 Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T: 5-9-7-1-8-92 Josh Mack, RB, Maine: 0-7-8-6-8-72 Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: 3-5-4-3-4-57 Gage Gubrud, QB, Eastern Washington: 1-4-4-8-6-55 (Tie) Lamar Raynard, QB, North Carolina A&T: 5-2-2-2-3-46 (Tie) Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State: 1-3-8-2-1-46 Anthony Lawrence, QB, San Diego: 0-5-3-3-10-45 Chad Kanoff, QB, Princeton: 0-3-2-9-7-43 Chandler Burks, QB, Kennesaw State: 2-2-3-3-6-39 Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona: 1-3-5-1-4-38 Justin Watson, WR, Penn: 2-1-0-5-3-27 DeVante Kincade, QB, Grambling State: 2-2-0-2-2-24 (Tie) Neil O’Connor, WR, New Hampshire: 0-2-2-1-2-18 (Tie) Troy Pelletier, WR, Lehigh: 0-2-1-2-3-18 Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina: 0-1-2-2-2-16 Tommy Stuart, QB, Duquesne: 0-0-1-0-1-4

Disappointing as that is, he did get some love from the greatest receiver of all time, Jerry Rice for his epic beard which was on full display at the FCS Awards Banquet on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to hear his funny soundbite!

South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke was also on hand and took home the Doris Robinson Scholar Athlete Award.