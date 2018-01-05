Frosty Frolics Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has no shortage of fun winter activities.

This weekend is the 30th annual Frosty Frolics Weekend put on by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. A wide variety of free Winter hobbies are available for the public to enjoy. Tube for $5 at Great Bear Recreation Park this afternoon and evening from 3-10 P.M. Free ice skate rentals are also available at every outdoor Sioux Falls ice rink from 4-9 P.M.

Saturday is a full day of winter fun.

A fun run 5k & 10k starts at 9 A.M at Spencer Park on the southwest side of South Cliff Avenue and I-229. Walk up registration is available and the run is free to the public. After the run you can rest your legs with ‘Storytime and Activities’ at 10:30 A.M. Catch the stories at Prairie West Library. Hot chocolate, crafts, and activities will follow. Ages 3–12.

Then, from 1-3 P.M. you can walk on a ‘Guided Snowshoe Tour’ put on by Parks and Recreation and also The Outdoor Campus. The walk starts at the Mary Jo Wagner Arboretum with snowshoes available on a first come first serve basis. All levels of expertise are encouraged and welcome and no registration is required.

If you’re a biker, look no further than the ‘Fatbike Ride’ at 1 P.M. at Tomar Park. Along with Parks and Recreation, Falls Area Singletrack (FAST) is a partner in sponsoring the ride. Cyclists will start from Tomar Park and ride to Falls Park where a frosty frozen treat will wait.

Weather permitting, all Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks will offer free ice skate rentals from 1 to 9 P.M on Saturday and 1 to 8 P.M. on Sunday.

Teenagers can also have fun ‘cosmic skating.’ This fun filled event will be held at the Scheels IcePlex, in addition to skating, you can groove to a DJ, as well as play games on the ice. Registration and payment takes place on location. $5 entry and skate rental, music provided. Ages 14-17.

To close the day of festivities on Saturday, Great Bear Recreation Park will also offer ‘laser light tubing’ from 9:30-11:00 A.M. The $15 per-person tickets are only available through Great Bear’s website.

After a late night of ‘laser-ing’, Great Bear, along with Showplace and Kitchens, open up the Sunday festivities with all-age ski and snowboard races. Registration for the event is from 9 A.M. to noon with the race starting at 1 P.M. The race is free and open to the public.

If you need a little more holiday spirit, head to Memorial Ice Rink for free sleigh rides! The rides are sponsored by the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

To close out the weekend, the Midco Aquatic Center will host a ‘Flick and Float’ event where a viewing of the movie ‘Frozen’ will be on display in the 50 meter pool. Inner tubes will be provided and an active swim pass or a daily admission is required.