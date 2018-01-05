Gary Garner Eager To Return To DSU Sideline After Overcoming Pancreatic Cancer

Trojan Head Coach Missed Two Months After Major Surgery

MADISON, S.D. — Tonight’s Dakota State men’s basketball game against Dickinson State will be unlike any other in the program’s history.

That’s because they’ll welcome their head coach, Gary Garner, back after a successful fight with pancreatic cancer.

The last time we saw Gary on the sideline was October 29th during a win against Doane.

Shortly thereafter Garner, who was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer last March, had surgery to remove his pancreas, spleen, gall bladder and portions of his stomach and small intestines. After rehab and recovery, Gary returned to practice last week and surgeons haven’t placed any restrictions on him returning, which is good because Garner cannot wait to be back on the bench tonight.

We will have more on Gary’s story Monday.