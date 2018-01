Halfcourter Highlights Madison’s Victory Over Tea

Bulldogs Roll In Championship Rematch 76-59

MADISON, S.D. — Jadon Janke scored 21 points and brother Jaxon added 15 and a half court three to highlight the Madison Bulldogs 76-59 victory over Tea in a rematch of the State A Championship game on Friday night in Madison in boys’ prep basketball action.

Kade Stearns led the Titans with 13 points.

Click on the video viewer to see the highlights include Janke’s wild halfcourter!