Independent Inspection Concludes for Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Panels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls says an independent company has determined that even with warped siding, there are no major problems with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The issue may not be over, as some are raising concerns about the report.

According to the city, the verdict is in: the PREMIER center is structurally sound.

Many taxpayers requested an independent inspection to make sure the publicly-funded building was up-to-par, but the mayor wasn’t one of them.

“Is it something that most people felt was necessary?” said Mayor Mike Huether. “No way. No way. Including this mayor. “A few years ago, residents spoke out about bulging panels on the building’s exterior.

Instead of getting them replaced, the city settled for $1 million with five companies involved in its construction.

Now that the inspection report is written, the mayor says it’s time to put this matter to rest.

” Guess what?” said Huether. “It’s good news. What a concept. It’s good news so why not actually report?”

According to the mayor’s administration, the findings state that the panels look bulged because of weather and temperature changes, but some city councilors want to inspect the original draft of the report for themselves.

“We were denied that information,” said Stehly. “The city wanted to get ahold of it and condense it into their wording and perspective. I think we pay $25,000 for this, we have a right to see it.”

Councilor Theresa Stehly believes this debate is creating a divide.

“It’s a bigger issue about the level of trust that we have between our citizens and what’s happening in city government,” said Stehly.

The report provided to media outlets cited recommendations for the PREMIER center.

A couple of them include the city inspecting the metal panels every ten years. and securing loose trim to the building.

A representative from the inspection firm, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Incorporated, will be in Sioux Falls to answer questions later this month.