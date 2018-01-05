Judge Denies ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Fatal Accident Law Challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

Chris Soules became known as “Prince Farming” during his 2015 appearance on “The Bachelor” and also appeared on “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing With The Stars.”

He lost a legal battle Friday in the felony case against him when a judge dismissed his constitutional challenge to an Iowa law requiring the surviving driver in a fatal accident to remain at the scene until police arrive. It goes beyond the statutes of many states.

Soules’ attorneys say that violates constitutional rights against self-incrimination. They haven’t indicated if he’ll appeal. He faces trial Jan. 18.