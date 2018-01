LeBrun Leads Flandreau Over Baltic In Big East Semis

Fliers Win 80-52

BALTIC, S.D. — The Flandreau Fliers advanced to the championship of the Big East Tournament with an 80-52 victory over the Baltic Bulldogs in boys’ prep basketball action on Friday night in Baltic.

The Fliers will play Sioux Valley for the title tomorrow night in Parker at 6:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!