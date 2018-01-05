Pair Of Jackrabbits Heading To East-West Shrine Bowl

Wieneke & Ohnesorge Will Play At 93rd Annual College All-Star Game
Zach Borg
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  SDSU receiver Jake Wieneke is in Frisco to receive the Doris Robinson FCS Scholar Athlete Award.

Today he learned that he’ll be also beheading to the 93rd East-West Shrine Bowl on January 20th with offensive line teammate Jacob Ohnesorge.  Both All-Americans have been added to the West team’s roster (Click HERE for the complete game rosters)

The game will be at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida at 2 PM on NFL Network.

