Pair Of Jackrabbits Heading To East-West Shrine Bowl

Wieneke & Ohnesorge Will Play At 93rd Annual College All-Star Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU receiver Jake Wieneke is in Frisco to receive the Doris Robinson FCS Scholar Athlete Award.

Today he learned that he’ll be also beheading to the 93rd East-West Shrine Bowl on January 20th with offensive line teammate Jacob Ohnesorge. Both All-Americans have been added to the West team’s roster (Click HERE for the complete game rosters)

The game will be at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida at 2 PM on NFL Network.