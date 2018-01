Police Say 4-Year-Old In Stolen SUV Found Safely

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old child has been found safe inside a sport utility that had been stolen in Sioux City.

The owner of the vehicle told police that the child was inside the running SUV when it was taken early Friday morning near Briar Cliff University. The vehicle was soon found abandoned, and the child was returned home.

No arrest has been reported. The child’s name hasn’t been released.