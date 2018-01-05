Rapid City Sears Among Dozens Nationwide Being Closed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Sears Holdings Corp. is closing more than 100 stores around the country, including the Sears in Rapid City.

The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as late next week.

The company says it’s closing unprofitable stores as it transforms its business model. Affected employees will be given severance and the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores.