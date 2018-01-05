Sterling eMarketing – Administrative Assistant

Why is Sterling eMarketing different? Accountability is the focus of everything we do. We pride ourselves as a full-service agency that doesn’t just go through the motions; we research, plan, and execute our projects and campaigns that attract attention, drive traffic, and help build success for businesses.

The mission of Sterling eMarketing is to be 100% compliant and the most creative agency in the automotive industry… while being professional, positive, and helpful to our clients and ensuring customer satisfaction. To learn more about us, visit our website at www.sterlingemarketing.com!

Duties for the Administrative Assistant will include, but not be limited to:

-Answer phones

-Sort mail

-Data Entry

-Traffic for media team

-Assist with compliance needs

-Run errands

-Other duties as assigned

Qualified candidate must:

-Associate or Bachelor Degree in Communications, Business, or Related Field

-Be Accountable

-Be Responsible

-Be Motivated

-Work independently

-Ability to critically think to problem solve

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year of employment.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

To apply, please submit your cover letter & resume to hr@sterlingemarketing.com