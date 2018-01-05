Two Dead After Friday Morning Shooting

***10:30 AM UPDATE***

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed two men early Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of West Rice Street after reports of gun shots. Police say two men in their twenties have died from gun shot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim later died after being transported to a hospital.

Police say they have identified the two victims. Police say they do not yet know if they were residents of the apartment or of Sioux Falls.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

* * * 8 AM UPDATE * * *

Sioux Falls Police confirm that weapons have been recovered from the crime scene and do not believe there is any risk to the public. Police also can not confirm if the victims live in a near by apartment complex or if they are residents of Sioux Falls or South Dakota.

Police also confirm that one victim that died was pronounced dead at the scene, the other later died at an area hospital. Both victims are men, both in their twenties.

Police are asking for anyone to come forward with any information regarding the shooting Friday morning.

* * * 7 AM UPDATE * * *

Early Friday morning, the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched near the 700 block of West Rice Street, near Prairie Avenue and Elmwood Golf Course area, after reports of shots fired around 5:30am. As of 7:30am Friday morning, details are limited but SFPD tells KDLT News that one person is dead and another person has been taken to an area hospital, it’s unknown at this time the extent of the second victims injuries. Stay with KDLT News for the latest developments following the shooting.