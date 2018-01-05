Two Dead In Sioux Falls Shooting

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Police are investigating after a shocking morning in northern Sioux Falls.

Two men were killed in a shooting outside of an apartment complex.

Police have not named any suspects, however they are searching for two persons of interest.

Those two people are 34-year-old Manuel Jesus Frias… and 27-year-old Maria Shantel LeClaire.

Police believe both have information on the shooting.

Authorities say they may be armed, so if you see them, call the police and do not approach them.

Police were called to the 700 block of west rice street after a 911 call from a resident who heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m.

Two men, believed to be in their 20’s, were found shot. One victim died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are trying to figure out if the men shot each other or if there are any other suspects in this case.

“We have a lot of questions as well and we don’t have a lot of answers at this point in time and that’s why we have to let the detectives do their work,” says Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names while family is notified. But identifying the two men has been biggest hurdle so far.

“That possible identification has moved this investigation forward. It’s given detectives something to work on,” says Officer Clemens

Autopsies will be conducted to determine how many times the men had been shot– and whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

Officer Clemens says, “If either of the victims were using drugs or alcohol, it will come out during the autopsy. but those, we’re talking those toxicology reports, they could take weeks, so it may be four to six weeks before we get those toxicology reports back.”

The investigation is far from over as police still piece together the moments before the two men were killed.

“We don’t know what led up to that, we don’t know who was all involved, we just have a lot of questions at this point,” Officer Clemens tells us.