Washington Alum Kuhnert Overcomes Injuries To Play For FCS National Title

Won FCS Offensive Lineman Of The Year At NDSU

FRISCO, TX — Though neither South Dakota or South Dakota State made it to the FCS National Championship, four Rushmore State natives have a chance to claim the hardware tomorrow with North Dakota State when they face James Madison for all the marbles.

Most notable is Washington alum Austin Kuhnert who has been named the top offensive lineman in the FCS. He’s earned a reputation for his toughness after playing through injuries, as we saw earlier this year when he popped a dislocated joint back in place.

Kickoff tomorrow is at 11 AM on ESPN 2 from Frisco, Texas.