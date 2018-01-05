Water Damage Creates Big Bill For Iowa Casino

LARCHWOOD, I.A. – There’s been a bit of bad luck for an Iowa casino. Dangerously low temperatures in the last week led to problems with water pipes at Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Larchwood and repairs won’t be cheap.

Last week frozen pipes burst in their hotel on Dec. 30th when temperatures were in the negatives.

“Our estimates are anywhere from a half a million to a million dollars, you know, third floor all the way to the terrace level, so we are talking about a lot of floors,” said General Manager of the casino and resort, Sharon Haselhoff.

Eighteen of their 97 hotel rooms have water damage along with a meeting room and the men’s spa area.

Luckily they were able to isolate the incident, so the rest of the hotel along with the casino were not affected.

“Obviously not ideal the day before new years eve, so we juggled a lot to figure out how to move things around and clean up the water quickly,” said Haselhoff.

She says insurance will cover the damage, so all that’s left to do is take things one floor at a time.

“We are in the process of ripping out dry wall, taking every precaution necessary to clean and make sure all those rooms are put back together,” said Haselhoff.

Right now the men’s spa area is open while everything else is being repaired. Once that’s done the spa will close for renovations.

“Business as usual we are just working on repairing those rooms and well have everything back to normal.”

It’s still unknown exactly when all the repairs will be completed.