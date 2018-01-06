A Winter Method To Prevent Stolen Cars

Sioux Falls, S.D.- “If you leave the car keys in the vehicle, in the ignition and leave the car unlocked. I mean anybody can hop in and take it,” says Audio Playground owner Patty Meyer.

It’s a common thing to do in the winter. It’s cold outside, and you leave your car to warm up.

But there’s been a lot of car thefts this winter due to that same reason.

“This time of year we’re starting to see more and more of that. A couple of them, people were inside either a business or home, the car was warming up, came out and found it was gone,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

An easy solution to that problem is installing a remote starter for your car.

Remote starters have variable ranges so you have the ability to warm up your car from the comfort of your home.

Meyer say there are many positives to installing a remote starter in your car.

“The main thing is not running out in the cold to start your car, or leaving your keys in the car of course. But it’s good for the car. It’s good for the car to warm up your car before you get in it and go,” Meyer tells us.

She says there are plenty of safety features on a remote starter just in case a thief tries to steal your car.

“If a thief tries to steal, just say you leave it unlocked, they hop in. Once they touch that brake to put it in gear, the remote start shuts off, they’re not going anywhere. You have to have the key for the takeover in order for the remote start to disengage.”

Businesses like Audio Playground say this time of year is always busier than others, usually installing 15 a day.

“When it’s this cold, bitter cold, everybody calls. they want a remote start for the reason being they don’t want to run out there in their jammies and start their car and let it warm up for 20-30 minutes,” says Meyer

If you don’t have a remote starter, Meyer recommends having a second set of keys to lock your primary pair of keys in the car while it warms up.